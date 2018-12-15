Clear

Annual fruit sale underway for St. Joseph Lions Club

The St. Joseph Lions Club is holding its annual Fruit Sale once again in St. Joseph.

For nearly 30 years, the annual sale allows people to purchase fruit baskets that consist of different types of apples, oranges, and grapefruit. People can either purchase pre-made baskets or create their own.

This is one of the club's largest fundraisers. All proceeds from the sale go towards different eyeglass programs that provide ways for people to receive eyeglasses who many not be able to afford them.

"It goes to a great cause," Jon Ecker, a member said. "A hundred percent of proceeds go to charitable cause and the fruit is just excellent. We get it straight from the source so it's fresh."

The sale takes place in the East Hills Mall parking lot near the library just off of Woodbine Road.

You can stop by the fruit sale every day until December 23 between the times of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

