Annual toy drive sees less families this year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers at the Salvation Army have been hard at work getting ready to hand out toys to kids and families in need this time of year.

Every year, the organization gives out toys to eligible families with their application, this year they're seeing a slight decrease in families who've applied for the drive.

Major Laura Key, organizer of the toy drive said plenty of toys are still available, including those from previous years. Key spoke about how she makes sure each toy ends up in a child's hands.

"We were able to give quite a bit to different organizations that I saw were struggling," She said. "We try to make use out of everything this year."

The application deadline to receive toys has passed this year, the Salvation Army wants to thank the community for their continued support of the drive.