Anonymous donor pays for all veteran meals at café in Savannah

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pasture Café in Savannah had free meals for veterans thanks to an anonymous local donor.

The entire day all veterans who came to eat were surprised to find out they didn't owe anything when they were ready to pay their bills. The cafe owners say the donor wanted to find a nice way to thank veterans for their service.

"A lot of them are very thankful and grateful and usually they're like who was it and we just said they wanted to stay anonymous. And they're just really thankful for it honestly. We've had a lot of polite and positive comments," Makaela Gabriel said.

The cafe is owned by a mother and daughter, Brandi Gabriel and Makaela Gabriel. They said they were happy to work with the anonymous donor to make this happen.

"We had already intended on doing a discount for them with the rising food costs and things like that. It just wasn't in our budget to be able to give free from us. And so when she reached out to do this we thought it was great and of course we said yes," Makaela said.