Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 critically injured following incident at Oak Ridge Apartments Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Anonymous donor pays for all veteran meals at café in Savannah

The Pasture Café in Savannah had all meals paid for veterans by an anonymous local donor.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 10:35 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pasture Café in Savannah had free meals for veterans thanks to an anonymous local donor.

The entire day all veterans who came to eat were surprised to find out they didn't owe anything when they were ready to pay their bills. The cafe owners say the donor wanted to find a nice way to thank veterans for their service.

"A lot of them are very thankful and grateful and usually they're like who was it and we just said they wanted to stay anonymous. And they're just really thankful for it honestly. We've had a lot of polite and positive comments," Makaela Gabriel said.

The cafe is owned by a mother and daughter, Brandi Gabriel and Makaela Gabriel. They said they were happy to work with the anonymous donor to make this happen.

"We had already intended on doing a discount for them with the rising food costs and things like that. It just wasn't in our budget to be able to give free from us. And so when she reached out to do this we thought it was great and of course we said yes," Makaela said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Atchison
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Very breezy winds from the north are giving us wind chills in the 20s this morning. Today we will have increasing clouds with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries will be possible throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories