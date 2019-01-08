Another St. Joseph home hit by gunfire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A home on the 500 block of Fillmore St. in St. Joseph was hit by gunfire Tuesday evening around 6:00 p.m.
Sgt. Travis Clausen with the St. Joseph Police Department says that a home was hit multiple times by gunfire. On scene, police found several shell casings in the street.
There were at least three people inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one sustained any injuries.
As of Tuesday evening, there is no suspect, however police do believe this was not a random shooting.
A car may have been seen leaving the scene around the time of the shooting.
No other information has been released.
