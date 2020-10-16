Anti-Galloway political ad quotes St. Joseph mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri’s Republican party released a negative campaign ad against Nicole Galloway, the democratic nominee for governor, and she isn’t the only one in it some may recognize.

An off the cuff comment made by St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray at a recent democratic rally was referenced in the ad.

Though he’s since apologized for the comment, saying it was never meant to be taken seriously, the republican party’s ad still used it in an attempt to paint Galloway and others in the democratic party as extremists.

The move by the republican party wasn’t a surprise to local educators in the field of political science.

"Negative ads are going to elicit greater turnout," Dr. Bronson Herrera, political science professor at Northwest Missouri State University said. "You always have to be careful about how things are going to be framed."

Herrera added that it’s important everyone understands how easily words can get twisted, whether or not they’re running for office.

"Speech matters," he said. "It’s obviously very difficult especially when someone wants to scrutinize everything you say."

Herrera said the less political parties have to use against each other the more time they can use to focus on issues.

"It would be nice if we didn’t nitpick on bad moments and instead focus on the general message of the politician." Herrera said.

Mayor McMurray declined to comment about the political ad, there was no response from Galloway's campaign.