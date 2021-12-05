Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"Antler Dog" trainer featured at Gun and Knife Show this weekend

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Arena.

Posted: Dec 5, 2021 12:27 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RJ promotions once again putting on the show this weekend featuring many vendors of firearms and hunting accessories.

Among those featured at the show, was Roger Sigler a dog trainer from Smithville, who trains animals to search for deer antlers for collection.

Sigler said the training has grown in popularity in recent years. 

"We've trained over 500 antler dogs, we have them all over the United States, Canada, and Europe," Sigler said.  "It's now the fastest-growing dog sport in the country."

The gun show is holding an antler contest in which Sigler is a judge. Top prizes will be given away to the best submissions.  The gun show continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Atchison
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Temperatures were cooler today compared to the past few days, but still warmer than normal with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the upper 30s with increasing clouds throughout the night. On Sunday temperatures will be very much above normal, warming up into the lower 60s with gradually clearing skies Sunday will be the last warm day before a cold front moves through the area, bringing high temperatures into the 30s for the majority of the week. Tuesday there is a chance for a mixture of rain and snow, but the rest of the work week looks to remain dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories