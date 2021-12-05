"Antler Dog" trainer featured at Gun and Knife Show this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RJ promotions once again putting on the show this weekend featuring many vendors of firearms and hunting accessories.

Among those featured at the show, was Roger Sigler a dog trainer from Smithville, who trains animals to search for deer antlers for collection.

Sigler said the training has grown in popularity in recent years.

"We've trained over 500 antler dogs, we have them all over the United States, Canada, and Europe," Sigler said. "It's now the fastest-growing dog sport in the country."

The gun show is holding an antler contest in which Sigler is a judge. Top prizes will be given away to the best submissions. The gun show continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.