(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Apple Blossom parade is set to return this year and it's theme will be "Apple Blossom Garden Party: Room to Bloom."

This year's parade will be held on May 7.

All entries must be in by April 15.

After April 15 entry fees will increase, and after April 28 no new entries will be accepted.

The annual Apple Blossom pageant is also returning this year.

That will be held on March 19.

You can enter a float online at appleblossomparade.com or call 816-261-0422.