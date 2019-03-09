2019 Apple Blossom Pageant winners crowned

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- Young ladies got to show the best of what they got at the Missouri Theater Saturday evening.

It was all to become part of the 2019 Apple Blossom Court. Girls ages 7-19 had the chance to compete to become the next Princess, Junior Queen and Queen.

Each group did a fun dance number followed by a Q & A session and reading an eassy they wrote.

2018 Apple Blossom Queen Stephanie Kirk told us it's all for fun and to represent the city of St. Joseph in a big way.

"Honestly, be someone that the little girls will look up to. I know for a fact, I look up to my Junior Queen and Princess and they look up to me. So if you can be a role model to them, you will be a complete role model for the entire community."

The top two winners in each category will participate in the Apple Blossom Parade on Saturday, May 4.

Here are the list of the winners:

Princess:

2nd Runner Up: Wendy Lippincott

1st Runner Up: Keely Grissom

Winner: Nealeigh Ziolowski

Junior Queen:

2nd Runner Up: Kinsely Grissom

1st Runner Up: Lync Williams-McGuire

Winner: Victoria Felder