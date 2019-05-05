Apple Blossom Parade brings new spectators every year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Many people lined Frederick avenue all the way to downtown to see the 2019 apple blossom parade, It's one of St. Joseph’s biggest parades.

While the event is well known throughout the city and region, it still manages to bring in new spectators.

Petra Fosburgh and her family came to see the parade for the first time this year, new to St. Joseph they said they were impressed by the festivities.

"We just came from North Dakota," Fosburgh said. "When we have parades it's very short and very minimal, so this is like huge."

Ashley Merriott and her group of family and friends came down from Maryville to see this year's parade also for the first time. They called the celebration a great value.

"It's a lot bigger than any of the parades we have in Maryville," Merriott said. "Bang for your buck this is a great parade to go to."

Spectators said the day's perfect weather only added to the fun and festivities.

"it was beautiful," Merriott said.

People also shared that the parade has something for everybody at every age.

"I enjoyed the apple blossom parade." Janice Ritchie said. "I missed it last year but went today."

Everybody who comes is sure to leave with a smile and a little treat.

"We had a great time we left with a sack full of candy and everybody was really friendly we waved at everybody," Merriott said

The parade started at the intersection of Frederick Ave and Noyes Boulevard and ran al the way to downtown along Frederick Ave.