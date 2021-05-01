Apple Blossom Parade returns to much fanfare

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Apple Blossom Parade finally returned to St. Joseph.

“Wow, the Parade is St. Joe,” said Parade Broadcaster, Rex Strayer.

The parade made its return Saturday after a 2 years absence.

New faces, along with old faces, all lined up early to watch.

Bringing back a long time tradition for many.

“Ill be 40 this year, so as long as I can remember, little boy, and i was in it during high school and now im bringing my daughter and her brothers out,” said Parade attendee James Goodwin.

“Ever since he was a baby, and hes 27 now, so its been a few (years), plus even before he was born I had an older son I used to bring all the time,” said Parade Attendee Cynthia Michalski.

The parade consisted of a wide variety, from bands, square dancing, our very own KQ2 News Team, horse, to even the Ghostbusters, and so much more.

Before the parade, free hot dogs.

“So we decided we would just buy a bunch of hot dogs, gets them cooked and hand them out today," said Pastor Richard Bradley. "A there are a lot of them who are ‘ive never had a hot dog for breakfast before’,, but there's always a time to start a new tradition, and here they are,"

But for many, they were just ready for a good time.

“Its good to like be out again and do activities like this,” said Parade Attendee, Owen Dierenfeldt.

“Just looking forward to having a good time and enjoying whats going to be happening," said Goodwin.