Apple Blossom Queen still going strong at 99

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) There was a very special guest along the Apple Blossom Parade Route Saturday.

Ruth Martin earned this year's title of Apple Blossom Queen, she is 99 years old and isn't slowing down for anyone.

Ruth said she has lived in St. Joseph since 1946 and would trade it for the world.

"I enjoy where I am, everybody is so friendly and so its just like a big family." Ruth said.

Staying active, Volunteering and helping others are just some of Ruth's keys to longevity.