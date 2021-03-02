(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A sign of what life was like in pre-pandemic times is returning.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the Apple Blossom parade will go on in 2021.

“We are excited to announce that we will be holding the annual parade after a year off due to the pandemic, but we believe everyone is ready for a return to some normalcy — especially a fun normalcy like the parade,” association President Ken Rosenauer said. “We believe people are ready to get out and have some fun.”

The parade will roll down Frederick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. on May 1.

Organizers are calling for a safe outing by encouraging social distancing and masks.

Last year's parade was canceled for the first time in at least 50 years due to the pandemic.

This year's theme is "Telling Our Stories." The parade entry deadline is April 15. For more information log on to www.appleblossomparade.com.

The Apple Blossom Pageant remains canceled for 2021.