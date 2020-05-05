Clear
Apple Bus Co. honors family of bus driver

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Drivers of Apple Bus Co. wanted to honor one of their own Tuesday. Several drivers waved and honked on their way past the home of Danny Perry's family.

Perry was a U.S. Army veteran and drove for the company for nine years. 

"I trained him whenever he started when he was originally starting with us," Bus driver Stanley Aspey said. "He meant a lot to everybody out there."

Perry had been sick for several months and returned home late last week. Aspey said that several drivers wanted to put together a parade for Perry, but he passed away on Saturday. 

The parade went from being an opportunity to say hello to their old friend to saying good-bye and honoring their late friend. 

