Apple Bus Company sued by St. Joseph family

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The mother of a 4-year-old child is suing the St. Joseph School District’s transportation contractor after a school bus carrying three young children drove into an embankment.

In the lawsuit filed this week against Apple Bus Company in Buchanan County Circuit Court, parent Haylei Angst said her daughter, suffered a concussion when the school bus driver negligently drove into an embankment on Nov. 7.

Montee Law Firm, representing the family, filed the lawsuit Thursday alleging Apple Bus had not been forthcoming with information about the incident.

In the lawsuit, Angst said her daughter’s bus driver, Kaeli Milliken, had three young children on board when the bus was involved in an accident at the intersection of Ajax Road and Anna Road around 4:30 p.m.

When a deputy from Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the lawsuit states Milliken said the driver of a blue sedan, rear-ended the bus and then fled the scene.

After the parents were notified of the accident, the lawsuit says they were asked to come to pick up their children at the scene. The impact of the accident caused Angst’s daughter to hit her head and she was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion, according to the lawsuit.

However, Angst alleges Milliken made a false report, no hit-and-run had occurred and that the bus was the only vehicle in the accident. According to the lawsuit, Milliken reversed the bus into an embankment on the side of the road.

The lawsuit adds, within days of the accident Apple Bus Company conducted its own internal investigation and found out what really happened through surveillance video from Milliken’s bus.

The lawsuit claims after the investigation, Apple Bus knew Milliken made false statements at the scene, repeated those statements to the parents, and then continued to let Milliken drive children to school.

No efforts were made to correct information given to law enforcement or the parents, according to the lawsuit.

Angst is suing for negligence by the bus driver, the staff, and Apple Bus and for negligent hiring, training, and supervision.

The lawsuit asks for at least $25,000 in damages.