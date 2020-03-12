Apple bus to deep clean school buses over spring break

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Apple Bus Company will be protecting their school buses against coronavirus.

Officials with the St. Joseph School District said the bus company which provides bussing for the district will deep clean all of it's busses over spring break.

With students beginning and ending their school days on them, SJSD officials said they want to do everything they can to make sure buses are safe for kids.

Robert Sigrist, "A bus is an area that we have a lot of students in a small confined space on a regular basis," Robert Sigrist, SJSD said. "Apple knows that's an area that they want to make sure that they take care of."

Information was sent to parents in e-mail and by phone Wednesday evening about the cleanings.