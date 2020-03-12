Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Apple bus to deep clean school buses over spring break

Amid Coronavirus fears, the Apple Bus Company will disinfect their fleet of school buses over spring break

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Apple Bus Company will be protecting their school buses against coronavirus.

Officials with the St. Joseph School District said the bus company which provides bussing for the district will deep clean all of it's busses over spring break.

With students beginning and ending their school days on them, SJSD officials said they want to do everything they can to make sure buses are safe for kids.
Robert Sigrist, "A bus is an area that we have a lot of students in a small confined space on a regular basis," Robert Sigrist, SJSD said. "Apple knows that's an area that they want to make sure that they take care of."

Information was sent to parents in e-mail and by phone Wednesday evening about the cleanings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories