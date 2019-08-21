Clear

Applebee's releases statement after 20-year-old allegedly threatens restaurant patrons

Applebee's has released a statement following the threat made against patrons at the St. Joseph location over the weekend.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 9:56 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Applebee's has released a statement following the threat made against patrons at the St. Joseph location over the weekend.

Howard Hohman, COO RMH Franchise and Applebee's Franchisee released this statement:

"The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority. Our team members acted quickly as soon as they were made aware of the threat and immediately alerted the authorities."

Jordan Millard, 20, was charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly threatening to shoot patrons at the restaurant and to cut an employee's throat on Saturday.

RELATED STORY: 20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to shoot people at Applebee's

Millard's preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
We have another round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning. Flood Warnings in effect due to heavy rainfall.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events