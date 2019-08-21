Applebee's releases statement after 20-year-old allegedly threatens restaurant patrons

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Applebee's has released a statement following the threat made against patrons at the St. Joseph location over the weekend.
Howard Hohman, COO RMH Franchise and Applebee's Franchisee released this statement:
"The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority. Our team members acted quickly as soon as they were made aware of the threat and immediately alerted the authorities."
Jordan Millard, 20, was charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly threatening to shoot patrons at the restaurant and to cut an employee's throat on Saturday.
RELATED STORY: 20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to shoot people at Applebee's
Millard's preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 27.
