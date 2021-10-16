Clear
Applicants show up bright and early for Saturday job fair

Dozens of applicants came to Altec Industries for a job fair Saturday morning.

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Brad Lehman was one of dozens who showed up Saturday at 8 a.m. in search of a new job at Altec Indutries.

"I always grew up knowing Altec was a great company to work for," Lehman said. "I heard there was a job fair, so I came out to check it out."

Less than a year after the manafacturing plant opened it’s new facility at 5001 E Hwy 36 in St. Joseph, staff said they’re looking to hire.

"We need to ramp up our team so we can fulfill customer demand," Ryan Richter, plant manager said. 

Carolynn Sollars, HR recruiting manager said staff are hoping to fill open positions for assemblers and welders.

Sollars added Altec is offering competitive pay and benefits to new employees, with starting pay as high as $25.75/hr for welders with experience.

Richter said an updated indoor facility is a great draw for more applicants.

"We’ve got a great facility full of brand new technology to aid us in manufacturing," Richter said.  "The building is climate controlled so when it’s 100 degrees outside, we’re nice and cool on the inside."

Altec staff were hoping to see about 75 applicants at the job fair, and put them on the fast track to employment.

"[Applicants] have the opportunity to take a tour of our facility, then go through two interviews through supervisors here."  Sollars said. 

She added the hiring process for applicants could start as early as next week. 

Lehman recommended more people check out what Altec has to offer.

"Come out to Altec, apply, get in here and get to work for a great company." He said. 

Altec recruitment staff said they want to hold more job fair events in the future.  More information on available jobs is avaliable on Altec's website

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
