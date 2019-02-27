Applications being accepted for citizen's law enforcement academy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People in the community will be able to take part in this year's Joint Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy beginning late March.

The program allows people 18 years and older to get a feel of what it's like to be in law enforcement.

The eight week program will be presented by the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and will run from March 26 until May 14.

Participants will be able to take tours of the law enforcement facilities, get a look at some of the tools used by authorities, and to do a ride along with an on-duty officer, among other things.

"People have an idea but until you actually see it, you really can't grasp what it's about completely," Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department said. "The ride along really seals the deal. You get to go out and see an officer on patrol and experience what they are feeling."

The program takes place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Applications must be picked up in the city police lobby and returned by March 15. Only the first 50 qualified applications will be accepted.

For more information, contact Sgt. Roy Hoskins at 816-253-1473 or email him at royhoskins@stjoemo.org.