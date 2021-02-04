Apria Healthcare is helping with oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) COVID-19 affects people in many different ways, but places like Apria Healthcare are helping those affected get the help they need.

Apria sells oxygen supplies, which they have seen recent increase in due to the pandemic.

Oxygen Therapy helps reduce respiratory problems with COVID.

Apria's portable oxygen support gives patients the ability to receive care in their own homes instead of having to be in a hospital.

They have two different types of Oxygen support systems, one is bigger and is on wheels to move around while the other one is smaller and can hang over your shoulder, but the smaller one only has a smaller battery life before needing to be charged.

“Well we’re trying to work closely with the doctors and the hospital staff at the ER, and basically at the hospital. to provide our services for patients that can use oxygen therapy at home," said GM of Apria Healthcare, Gail Hawkins. “The virus has made us more aware of just how much our services are needed. And how oxygen benefits patients at home more so than in a hospital.”

They understand that many are in need of oxygen and are trying their best to keep up with the orders.

“We’ve got team members that's been on the roads delivering lots of equipment, nights, weekends, holidays that we have been trying to meet our patients needs more so than worry about our hours we are working," said Hawkins.

Employees say they understand that it is important for patients to receive oxygen supplies, which is a reason why they have been preparing for business increasing since the pandemic began. They will also continue to help patients throughout the pandemic.