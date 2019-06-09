Aquatic Park opens for the season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Sunday, the Aquatic Park in St. Joseph reopened to guests after the park's opening was delayed last month.

The park opened at 1:00 p.m. Sunday for the first time this season, about two weeks after it was regularly scheduled to open.

During inspections, leaks were discovered in the pool and filtering system last month. The park could not reopen until the repairs were completed.

On a cloudy and cool day, nearly 30 people visited the park on its first day.

Here are the park's hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

