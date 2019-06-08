Clear

Aquatic Park to open Sunday

City officials have announced that Aquatic Park in St. Joseph will be opening on Sunday.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City officials have announced that Aquatic Park in St. Joseph will be opening on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, city officials say that the park will open at 1 p.m. Sunday and that admission will be discounted by $1.00.

The opening of Aquatic Park was delayed due to repairs that needed to take place.

Waking up Saturday morning to blue skies and mild temperatures and the weather is going to stay nice throughout the day. Heading into the afternoon, there could be a few clouds but overall it will be a sunny day with mild temperatures in the mid 80s.
