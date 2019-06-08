Aquatic Park to open Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City officials have announced that Aquatic Park in St. Joseph will be opening on Sunday.
In a Facebook post, city officials say that the park will open at 1 p.m. Sunday and that admission will be discounted by $1.00.
The opening of Aquatic Park was delayed due to repairs that needed to take place.
