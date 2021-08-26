Area 7th grader among winners of state's first vaccine incentive drawing.

(EASTON, Mo.) A local 7th grader is one of the five Buchanan County winners announced in Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program (Mo VIP)

Kendyl Edwards, age 12, is now $10,000 richer.

Kendyl's parents said she got her shots in May just after turning 12 yrs old, making her eligible to receive the vaccine.

"The sweepstakes was not a motivator," Curtis Edwards, Kendyl's father said. "It was definitely something that we talked about and [are in favor of] getting the vaccination.

Kendyl recommends the shot to her friends, she said it's painless.

"After I got the first vaccination, I played volleyball," She said. "Kind of worked it off, it didn't hurt."

Getting the shot turned out to be great pay for Kendyl, she can now use the money to invest in her future.

"It's 10,000 for college!" She said.

Kendyl's parents said they're happy the MO VIP is attracting more Missourians to get vaccinated against Covid-19.