Area 7th grader among winners of state's first vaccine incentive drawing.

Kendyl Edwards (12) was inoculated in May when she became eligible to get the vaccine.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(EASTON, Mo.) A local 7th grader is one of the five Buchanan County winners announced in Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program (Mo VIP) 

Kendyl Edwards, age 12, is now $10,000 richer. 

Kendyl's parents said she got her shots in May just after turning 12 yrs old, making her eligible to receive the vaccine. 

"The sweepstakes was not a motivator," Curtis Edwards, Kendyl's father said. "It was definitely something that we talked about and [are in favor of] getting the vaccination.

Kendyl recommends the shot to her friends, she said it's painless.

"After I got the first vaccination, I played volleyball," She said.  "Kind of worked it off, it didn't hurt."

Getting the shot turned out to be great pay for Kendyl, she can now use the money to invest in her future.

"It's 10,000 for college!" She said.

Kendyl's parents said they're happy the MO VIP is attracting more Missourians to get vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Our heat advisory goes through 8 PM today. Heat and humidity will continue on Friday with heat indices making a run for the triple digits again. Rain chances will start to return overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slowly approaches. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
