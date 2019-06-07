Clear

Area Seniors compete for Pageant Queen title

14 area seniors from 14 area care centers all took part in the ceremony.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Some area seniors had a day just for them at Stoney Creek.
The hotel played host to a pageant Friday afternoon.
Fourteen different seniors from as many different nursing homes from across the area took part in the day's festivities competing for the title of Pageant Queen for the district.

Organizers say the pageant has been a tradition for over 30 years now and remains a great way for seniors in their care to socialize with friends and family.

"They love this, they get to dress up everybody feels pretty today they're wearing their crowns," Kelly Summa, Administrator Worth Co. Care Center. "Their families come to watch them and we just have a lot of fun."

The winner of today's competition will go on to compete for the statewide pageant queen title in Branson.

