Area agencies and churches hold large giveaway for southside flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Southside is still in the process of recovering from July's flash flooding, but they're getting a helpful hand.

“We tried to think start to finish. What would people need?” said Kylee Strough, for United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

Saturday morning, United Way, Keys Christian Fellowship Church, Interserv and the Salvation Army were just some of the local agencies that combined their efforts into providing a one stop shop for southsiders to grab the donated items they need to rebuild.

“We wanted to have a centralized location where they could get most of everything they need,” said Pastor Richard Bradley, Keys Christian Fellowship Church.

Building materials, air conditioners, food and clothing were some of the items southside residents waited in line for at Keys Christian Fellowship church.

“We know we can’t meet every household's complete need, but we are just trying to lessen the burden and kind of the weight they are feeling, but If they get five sheets of sheetrock, mud, tape, subfloor and some insulation, it’s probably not everything they need, but it’s going to put a little more money in their pocket and a little bit of relief,” said Strough.

At the front of the line was Ron Baublit, a family man helping his loved ones recover from the flood damage.

“My daughter and my granddaughter both their houses were flooded. Totally demolished. Their floors, their walls, everything got destroyed. They had about four feet of water in their house. She just got it paid off and now she’s in a total disaster,” said Baublit.

Unfortunately, Baublit's story is just one of hundreds in the southside.

“You know, 200 houses impacted by flooding, the needs are significant. More than any one agency can do alone,” said Strough.

Local agencies and churches said they are going to stick by the southside until the very end.

“We’re just in the beginning. So, as we walk through this process with them, it could be a year, it could be 18 months. But we’re in it until the need no longer exists,” said Bradley.

For any southside residents that missed Saturday's event or didn't get every item on their list, Keys Christian Fellowship Church will hold this same giveaway next Saturday.