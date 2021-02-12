Area animal shelters: Bring pets inside during extreme cold weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As temperatures drop below zero, no one wants to be stuck outside in the cold and neither do our furry friends.

Animal shelter volunteers across the area want to make sure pet owners understand how dangerous leaving pets out in the cold can be, especially in sub zero temperatures.

Friends of the Animal Shelter said pet owners need to take extra precautions in the winter to keep their furry friends safe, “The cold like this is very dangerous for pets. They’re just like us. They can get hypothermic, they can get frostbite,” said Cara Campbell.

Trina Earl, Director of the Doniphan County Pet Rescue has saved over 26 animals this year. Earl said extreme cold can be life-threatening to young animals, “Puppies under six months like Charlie here shouldn’t even be out more than 10 minutes. They can’t keep their temperatures up. The pads of their paws will get frostbite.”

The City of St. Joseph has a tethering ordinance prohibiting animals from being tethered between 10 p.m. - 6 p.m. The ordinance also restricts pets from being restrained outside longer than 30 minutes without the proper food, water and shelter.

Doniphan County Pet Rescue is looking for foster families to take in a handful of dogs and cats this winter due to lack of space at the nonprofit. Contact Earl if interesed at her email: dpcopetrescue@gmail.com.