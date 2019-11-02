Clear

Area artwork, Trails West memorabilia for sale downtown

Artwork from area painters along with Trails West memorabilia were for sale Saturday afternoon in downtown St. Joseph.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Allied Arts Council gave the public a chance to claim some of their art collections Saturday.

The council held an Art Recycle Fair showcasing artwork from notable area painters, they've accumulated the artwork over the years and call some of the pieces exquisite.

Council staff said it's a treat for the public as they don't hold these kinds of events often.

"We have a variety of pieces in different styles and different price ranges." Teresa Fankhauser Executive Director Allied Arts Council said. 

Also on sale was Trails West memorabilia including buttons, posters, and mugs.

