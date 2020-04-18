Area business owners preparing for pivotal shift

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you think small businesses will return to the exactly the way they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, owners say think again.

Small business owners across the area are coming to the realization that now is the time for a pivotal shift.

“Nothing’s gonna be normal ever again so it’s time to reimagine the whole thing and figure it out,” Mary Ingersol said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we all live, at the very least for the time being.

Small business owners said after stay-at-home bans are lifted and people can gather again, the way they run their businesses will have to change to meet customer needs.

In a webinar held Friday they got the chance to discuss where the small business world is at right now, and perhaps more importantly how it moves forward.

“How we market and how we interact with clients and so on is really really evolving right now,” Perka Building Frames president Martial Thevenot said.

For Tonya McCrea, owner of East Hills Cleaners, the change means expansion of services for customers.

“My business is going to change in the fact that it’s got to become pick up and delivery, they stick with that and they get used to it,” McCrea said.

While those changes may look different from business to business, the approach they say is the same. learn to adapt or face getting left behind.

“You have to commit to this and you just have to be all in,” Thevenot said.

“It's a whole new world and you got to recreate whatever it is to make it continue to happen,” Ingersol said.