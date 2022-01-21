Clear
Area businesses get economic impact by Chiefs run

Some local area businesses are seeing a positive impact from the Kansas City Chief's post-season run.

Posted: Jan 21, 2022 4:10 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the Kansas City Chiefs making this post-season run, area businesses are feeling some positive economic impact.

Fans around town have hit up local bars and restaurants to watch the games and some places have noticed the uptick in customers which ultimately drives up profits.

Adam's Bar & Grill says they have fans who come in every game like a standing reservation to eat and watch their team.

On Sunday gamedays they usually just keep the bar and back room open and close the dining room area. But, recently they had to change that and they will be able to again if they need to accomodate more customers.

"Typically on Sunday's we don't open our dining room side of the restaurant. We just do our bar and this back room that I'm in now. And last week was the first time that we were full on both sides. So if that continues we will open that up. And a couple years ago when they had this awesome run we had to do that then. So we'll definitely do that again," co-owner of Adam's Bar & Grill Whitney Loehnig said.

Temperatures today were slightly warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.
