Area church hands out Adopt-A-Family presents

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has put more families in a bind this holiday season, but for nine Savannah families in need this Christmas, they're going to wake up with presents under their tree and food on their table.

As part of the Andrew County Ministries' 'Adopt-A-Family' program, 72 families applied and all 72 were adopted. Nine families coming from Savannah Methodist Church.

Terry Weaver, Associate pastor of Savannah Methodist Church, said “We had a lot of families that said, ‘I’ve never done this before. COVID has affected our jobs, our children being at home.’ So, it’s been very stressful for them and we’re just really glad to help.”

Thankfully, Weaver said the congregation was more generous this year and adoptable families were flying off their metaphorical trees as worship is currently virtual due to COVID-19.

The Christmas program is contactless this year.

Saturday morning, the nine adopted families pulled up to the church for a drive thru pick up. Adopted families loaded their cars with a whole turkey and all the fixings, cookies, cinnamon rolls, eggs, butter and Santa's favorite- hot chocolate.

Santa also made sure the kids' Christmas wish list was granted too.

While there were toys gifted, the church said the children's wishes were different this time around.

“Children were aware of the COVID situation and the impact it had on them and their families. They were very careful of what they chose- mostly clothes. They didn’t want to put any stress on Santa,” said Weaver.

Santa stopped by the contactless Adopt-A-Family event and helped pack cars, take pictures and ask the kids how school has gone. Mr. Claus said the naughty list is left blank this Christmas.