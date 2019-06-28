Area doctors share tips on avoiding heat related illness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the St. Joseph Aquatic Park, many found the perfect place to cool off.

Savannah Griswold along with her children, enjoyed their afternoon staying cool in the water. With temperatures soaring into the 90’s, the pool, Griswold said, was the place to be.

As we head into our first stretch of summertime weather, local doctors want to make sure everyone stays healthy in the heat.

Dr. Dee Cox, who works at an Urgent Care said she sees many patients this time of year suffering from heat-related illnesses.

"A lot of times people aren’t prepared by getting and staying hydrated enough," Cox said.

Often times many people don’t realize how easy it can be to succumb to the heat according to Cox. She adds people can have a false illusion that they’re healthy and the heat won’t affect them like it does everyone else.

Cox said nausea, dizziness, and lightheadedness are the key signs to look for when it comes to heat-related illnesses, she shares her best advice for those that have to be out in hot weather.

"Try to stay in the shade if possible," Cox said. "Take breaks as much as possible and just keep those fluids going because you really do sweat more than you realize and you get dehydrated fairly quickly."

Of course, for those who can, there's always the option of staying indoors.

"Other than coming to the pool I just stay in the air conditioning," Griswold said.

In addition to water, Dr. Cox also says fluids with electrolytes like Gatorade help to combat dehydration and help the body stay healthy.