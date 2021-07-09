Area first responders recognized after saving a mother and 18-month-old baby

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Six first responders from northwest Missouri are credited with saving a mother and her 18-month-old baby in mid April earlier this year.

The group was recognized at Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H Headquarters today.

The Missouri Association of Public Safety Communications honored four dispatchers and two Cameron police officers.

The six responded in the early morning hours of April 16, when a dispatcher in Harrison County received a call that a woman and her baby had been taken against their will.

The call quickly moved through area agencies to the Cameron Police Department who stopped a car and rescued the mom and baby and they did it, all in under 45 minutes.

“These officers were out there, patrolling, doing their job, hitting the road. It just happened since they were out there working hard that they were in position to intercept this vehicle and that's truly amazing that they were there ready,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Lauren Clausen said.

The group says they were surprised to get the award as they felt like they were just doing their job and at the same time, it was nice to be recognized.