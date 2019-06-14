Area flooding leads to sparse housing in Holt County

(MOUND CITY, Mo) While the waters from this year’s historic flooding may have gone down, the effects still remain. Holt County is struggling to find homes for displaced residents.

"There’s nothing here for them they’re going to have to go on and maybe find apartments in Maryville and St. Joe," Steph Miller-McCann, a real estate agent in the area said.

Miller-McCann said across the county space is running out due to flooding from both the Missouri River and from flash flooding events caused by excessive rain.

"There is not a house to be sold in mound city," Miller-McCann said. "There are no rentals, there’s just nothing to be had."

Janice Gladden and her husband are just some of those displaced residents, We first met them when they were trying to get back into their home in Craig, now they tell us that home will likely be torn down due to flood damage.

"It's a nightmare," Gladden said. "Nobody expected any of this,"

Gladden said they’re now staying at a motel, it’s a temporary living situation local housing officials say more and more displaced people are finding themselves in.

"They’re staying at the truck stop, in Bigelow, in campgrounds," McCann said. "We have them everywhere."

Staff with the local housing authority said they’re doing all they can to restore housing options.

"We’re moving forward as quick as we can," Sally Wehmann, executive director Mound City Housing Authority said.

In the meantime, residents say they’ll have to stick it out and keep the faith.

"We're doing fine," Gladden said, "We’re surviving this, and we’re doing what we gotta do."

McCann-Miller said nearly 400 people were displaced from Big Lake alone, coupled with an additional 100 from Craig and about 50 from Mound City.