Area health officials encourage mask wearing despite terminated city-wide order

“Because there’s not a mandate, it doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask,” said Debra Bradley, Health Director for the St. Joseph Health Department.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 5:09 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Beginning Wednesday, face masks in public spaces will be optional in St. Joseph.
During a city council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Bill McMurray terminated the city-wide mask order after a 5-4 vote by council members. The order originally set to expire on April 15th. Cutting the order early wasn't a decision local health experts aren't fully on board with. 

“Because there’s not a mandate, it doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask,” said Debra Bradley, Health Director for the St. Joseph Health Department. 

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and up until Monday's council meeting, area health officials chipped in and advised city leaders on coronavirus policies. Local medical professionals from Mosaic Life Care continued to advocate for the mask mandate. 

“We encourage you, if you can, to let it expire on it’s natural time. I’m not asking anything more than you’ve already made a decision on,” said Pat Dillon, representative for Mosaic Life Care. 

Despite recommendations from area medical officials, Mayor McMurray lifted the mask order a few weeks and or months earlier than health experts had hoped. 

On April 9th, the state has opened up the phases for everyone in Missouri to receive the vaccine, so if we could wait a few weeks after that- say May 1st or a few weeks after that- then that would give our community the opportunity to get everyone vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated and that 14 day period to take effect,” said Bradley. 

Mayor McMurray said re-instating a mask order isn't completely off the table if COVID cases spike. 

While masks will no longer be required in the city starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, area health officials continue to encourage masking up, social distancing and hand washing.

Regardless of the termination of a city-wide mask order, inside some local businesses, masks will still be required. 

“It’s important to remember that once a mask mandate is lifted from a city ordinance, that it’s still the business owner's right to require masks of their employees or their patrons,” said Natalie Redmond, VP of Membership for St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said don't throw out masks just yet because local shops and restaurants have the final say when it comes to COVID safety policies. Redmond advises patrons to stay informed by reading outside signage or calling a business ahead of time to understand their mask policy.  

