Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Area high schools perform at 35th annual Tournament of Champions

The band festival took place at Spratt Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western for the first time in two years. The competition did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 7:12 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nearly 500 students from 20 area high schools performed today at the 35th annual Tournament of Champions.

The band festival took place at Spratt Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western for the first time in two years. The competition did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's almost overwhelming because we forgot how busy life can be before the pandemic you know," said Joshua Knight the Missouri Western Director of Athletic Bands. "So I think for a lot of students, as well as myself, it's just kind of holding on for a wild ride. We're also just super excited and thrilled to welcome the students, and directors and parents to our campus."

Riverton, Lafayette, Mid-Buchanan, Sherwood-Cass, Albany, Benton, Lathrop, Lawson, Excelsior Springs, Maysville, Odessa, Savannah, Raytown, North Kansas City, St. Joseph Central, William Chrisman, Staley, Lewis Central, Platte County and Oak Park were the participating area high schools. 

"This is very nerving for me, because I've never done something as big as this," said a Sherwood-Cass High School sophomore Ariah Cook. "I feel like it's going to be a good run. I think we're a small band, but I think we can really overcome our struggles and I think we've really got it set for ourselves," added senior Haley Charlton of Sherwood.

Each band has a 15-minute time-slot to perform a set in front of the judges, other bands and visiting families.

"I have two daughters and a son that are performing today," said a Steward-Cass mom. "It's the most proud moment that a parent could have. All that hard work and practices they put in…it's a very proud moment."

The day of competition concludes with a performance from Missouri Western's very own Golden Griffon Marching Band. 

“The university students are really excited to have this festival again, too," said Knight. "Because this is kind of a penultimate performance for us. We consider it an exhibition performance, and we have an audience of all band kids, right? Band and music and people.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories