BREAKING NEWS Area law enforcement agencies investigating homicide in Union Star Full Story
Area law enforcement agencies investigating homicide in Union Star

Area law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide in Union Star, Missouri.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2021 7:12 PM

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Several area law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide in Union Star, Missouri Wednesday.

Authorities are searching a Union Star home in connection with the homicide. Authorites say that the man who lives there has been arrested and charged for unlawful possesion of a weapon.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff, the department was tipped off on Monday and have been investigating ever since. Other area law enforcement agencies have been called in to help with the investigation. 

KQ2 is not revealing his identity at this time because he has not been arrested or charged with a homicide.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
