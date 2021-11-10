Area law enforcement agencies investigating homicide in Union Star

(UNION STAR, Mo.) Several area law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide in Union Star, Missouri Wednesday.

Authorities are searching a Union Star home in connection with the homicide. Authorites say that the man who lives there has been arrested and charged for unlawful possesion of a weapon.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff, the department was tipped off on Monday and have been investigating ever since. Other area law enforcement agencies have been called in to help with the investigation.

KQ2 is not revealing his identity at this time because he has not been arrested or charged with a homicide.