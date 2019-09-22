Clear

Area museums offer free admission for Museum Day

Museums offered free admission for families in observance of Museum Day.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Museums across St. Joseph opened their doors for the annual Smithsonian Museum day.

One day every year, museums across the country waive their admission charges to give more families the opportunity to explore their neighborhood museums.

Saturday at the Remington Nature Center, kids got the chance to do scavenger hunts to keep their minds engaged. 

Staff said every family should have the chance to experience their local museums.

"It's a great opportunity to come and enjoy our museums," Sarah Elder, manager Remington Nature Center said. "We've had hundreds of people come in today."

The Smithsonian magazine sponsors this event every year, all of the local museums took part in the free museum day.

We will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong to possible severe thunderstorms heading into our Saturday night and into Sunday.
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

