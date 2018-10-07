Area pumpkins effected by weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Autumn has arrived in Northwest Missouri, and for many that means fall activities like trips to the pumpkin patch, but before heading out, you should know that this year’s weather trends are having an effect on some crops.

"The pumpkin season this year has been a little bit challenging…"Andrea Crockett, Crockett Farms, said.

Crockett said this year has been tougher on the crop than most, while the summer’s drought damaged other crops, it's a different story for pumpkins.

Pumpkin farmers said the crops don’t mind drought conditions, and that pumpkins do better in dry weather, but Crockett said that recent rains presented the biggest challenge for her crop.

"Our biggest problem was when the rain set in for several weeks." Crockett said.

When the seemingly endless drought finally gave way to rain, the transition wasn't exactly smooth. The sudden onset of moisture spelled trouble for some of the crops.

"[When wet] they’re very prone to diseases and that sort of thing, and as the crop set in the field, I think that affected our crop." Crockett said.

While she says there’s isn’t much that can be done about what’s lost, Crockett says the weather hasn’t necessarily ruined everything.

"We still have plenty of selection to choose from." Crockett said, adding that she's hoping for the best outcome this harvest season.

Crockett said the farm lost about 20-30 percent of the crop this year.