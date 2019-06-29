(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People laced up their running shoes for the first ever Sunset Stroll 5k run/walk event Saturday night.
It was put on by the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.
Organizers say the race is a great way for those living with Parkinson's disease to exercise and socialize with others.
"A lot of times patients will pull away from the public and from things that they normally did." Stephanie Stewart, Executive Director Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease said. We want them to recognize that they should get out there do they can do, and as much as you can do."
Saturday night 's race started at seven. Runners had the choice between a 5K run or a 1K walk. Proceeds from the race will go to benefit the center.
Area runners support those with Parkinson's disease
