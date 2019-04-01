Clear

Area school districts collect donations for students in Craig

Schools in Nodaway County collected donations Monday to take to the River of Hope Fellowship Church for Craig R-3 students.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(BARNARD, Mo.)— Craig R-III students will return to class Wednesday, but it will be at the River of Hope Fellowship Church because of the flooding in Craig and area schools in Nodaway County are making sure the transition is smooth. 

"Even if we didn't have those personal connections," South Nodaway 4th grade teacher Jayne McGinness said. "They're one of us. You do for others what you'd want them to do for you."

School districts in Nodaway County collected school supplies, clothes, essential items, and other donations Monday to take over to the church. 

The districts wanted to make sure that the students returning to school at Craig R-III were well equipped. 

If people are interested in donating, they can contact Craig R-III or the River of Hope Fellowship Church.

For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak disturbance will push through early Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain.
