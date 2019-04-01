Area school districts collect donations for students in Craig

(BARNARD, Mo.)— Craig R-III students will return to class Wednesday, but it will be at the River of Hope Fellowship Church because of the flooding in Craig and area schools in Nodaway County are making sure the transition is smooth.

"Even if we didn't have those personal connections," South Nodaway 4th grade teacher Jayne McGinness said. "They're one of us. You do for others what you'd want them to do for you."

School districts in Nodaway County collected school supplies, clothes, essential items, and other donations Monday to take over to the church.

The districts wanted to make sure that the students returning to school at Craig R-III were well equipped.

If people are interested in donating, they can contact Craig R-III or the River of Hope Fellowship Church.