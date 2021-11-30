Area school ranks #4 in state for best elementary schools to attend

(HELENA, Mo.) An area school is once again recognized as one of the top five elementary schools in the state of Missouri.

Coming in at #4, Helena Elementary is named as one of the best elementary schools in the state according to U.S. News and World Report. The report ranking more than 61,000 schools across the country.

Released in late October, the rankings are based on MAP scores from the 2018-2019 school year of 3rd through 5th grade students. The report shows Helena scored a 99.71 score out of 100 possible points.

“It’s an honor to teach at Helena,” said Karri Anderson who is the school’s 4th and 5th grade math and science teacher.

Anderson has taught at Helena for five years now. She is one of 24 employees at the school.

When the report was taken, the student to teacher ratio was 11:1, now, Anderson says it ranges to about 17:1.

“It’s an honor to teach at a school that my husband and I live in the community,” said Anderson. “My son is going through this school. It’s an honor to have the backing of parents and it’s definitely an honor to have kids that want to put forth the 100% effort when it is needed.”

Sitting at just above 100 students throughout the K-5 school, Anderson credits the small student to teacher ratio size and access to electronic devices that help the students perform so well on the tests.

“A lot of credit goes to the kids and their willingness to learn and definitely the parent support, the community support and being able to help their children succeed as well as they have," said Anderson. "Right now, we are a 1-to-1 correspondence, so every student is able to have a laptop and we have great internet connection. So we are able to get them on the computer and get them more familiar with what the MAP test will look like to get them that hard stuff in their hand."

Anderson is part of the core group that teaches the students who take the MAP test. The test includes math, science and ELA subjects.

“We do a lot of data analyzing,” said Anderson. “Making sure that we can group kids on their learning ability–being able to teach them what they know and how they learn, so we get to know each kid and their weaknesses and strengths.”

This is not the first time Helena Elementary is being recognized. In previous years, Helena came in at #2 according to School Digger rankings. Anderson says it takes a group effort to continue to have such success.

"It's very humbling to be apart of a small school," Anderson added. "It is definitely a group effort because it starts down in kindergarten until the kids come to us in 5th grade on building their knowledge and understanding of curriculum to be able to score as high as they have in the MAP scores."

The MAP test evaluates students on math, science and ELA subjects. Helena finished with 85% of students scoring at or above the proficient level for math and reading. U.S. News and World Report also looks at school size and student to teacher ratio.

Helena Principal Kristi Raines commented that the school sees a steady number of transfers from outside the building with no transfers leaving Helena to any other elementary schools in the last two years.