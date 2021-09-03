Area schools share Covid-19 numbers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District released their latest numbers involving kids in the district and their Covid-19 status.

According to the district 25 students have tested positive for the virus so far, 98 students have been quarantined.

the district calls those numbers very manageable and comparable with what other similar-sized districts nearby are seeing.

"Those are very good numbers actually," Maris Burnham, health director SJSD said. "We're happy about that!"

Other schools outside the district have had better luck.

"We have not had to quarantine any students due to any Covid-19 situations here on campus," Danny Maggert, Co-superintendent St. Joseph Christian School said.

Maggart said masks are optional at St. Joseph Christian Schools, while SJSD has mandated them.

District officials are happy with where they stand with Covid-19 for now, but there's the concern that things could change as flu season approaches.

"We can't let our guard down on that," Burnham said. "Really wash those hands cover those coughs."

Burnham stressed caution to parents, advising them to make sure their kids aren't showing up to school sick or even exposed.

"If anyone in your house has tested positive, you have to quarantine." She said.

The main goal for all schools in the area is keeping kids in the classroom.

"We're prepared if we have to go to virtual learning," Maggart said. "but so far so good."

Burnham said nurses in the district are already starting to test kids for other illnesses such as strep and RSV.