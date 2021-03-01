Area volunteers help make beds for those in need

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Volunteers showed up at Benedictine College Saturday for a crash course in carpentry for a good cause.

Using donated wood from Lowe's, volunteers created individual parts for wooden beds to be assembled.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide non-profit that makes the beds has been in operation for three years in Atchison. Benedictine engineering professor Patrick O’Malley runs the local chapter.

O’Malley said local volunteers have made 425 beds since it's start in Atchison.

"We actually deliver them to the families and we put the pieces together in the house where the kids are," O'Malley said.

"We go all the way out to St. Joe and all the way down to Leavenworth and everywhere in between," Sam Fabozzi, a volunteer said.

Kids and families receiving a bed aren't the only ones that benefit from the program, those volunteering also get the chance to pick up a new skill.

"It's a really easy process to learn," Fabozzi said. "They leave with basic carpentry skills that they might not have had before."

"We’ll teach each individual a job and show them how to use the tools safely," O'Malley said. "Then they can go from there."

"[I] just really love doing it," Ricky Muniz, volunteer said. "[It] kinda helps out the community here in Atchison, but as well in St. Joe and Leavenworth."

Leaders of the local chapter said that while they appreciate the chance to teach carpentry skills to volunteers, giving the beds out to those in need is what's most satisfying.

"Some of these kids maybe have never had a bed in their life before," O'Malley said. "The excitement that they have when they finally get their own bed, its really important to a kid."

"The best we can do is help these parents help their children." Fabozzi said.

O'Malley said Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to distribute the beds to needy families on March 20.