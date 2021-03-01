Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Area volunteers help make beds for those in need

About 50 wooden bed were made from scratch on Saturday at Benedictine College in Atchison.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 12:34 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ATCHISON, Kan.)  Volunteers showed up at Benedictine College Saturday for a crash course in carpentry for a good cause.

Using donated wood from Lowe's, volunteers created individual parts for wooden beds to be assembled. 

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide non-profit that makes the beds has been in operation for three years in Atchison.  Benedictine engineering professor Patrick O’Malley runs the local chapter.

O’Malley said local volunteers have made 425 beds since it's start in Atchison. 

"We actually deliver them to the families and we put the pieces together in the house where the kids are," O'Malley said. 

"We go all the way out to St. Joe and all the way down to Leavenworth and everywhere in between," Sam Fabozzi, a volunteer said. 

Kids and families receiving a bed aren't the only ones that benefit from the program, those volunteering also get the chance to pick up a new skill. 

"It's a really easy process to learn," Fabozzi said. "They leave with basic carpentry skills that they might not have had before."

"We’ll teach each individual a job and show them how to use the tools safely," O'Malley said.  "Then they can go from there."

"[I] just really love doing it," Ricky Muniz, volunteer said. "[It] kinda helps out the community here in Atchison, but as well in St. Joe and Leavenworth."

Leaders of the local chapter said that while they appreciate the chance to teach carpentry skills to volunteers, giving the beds out to those in need is what's most satisfying. 

"Some of these kids maybe have never had a bed in their life before," O'Malley said. "The excitement that they have when they finally get their own bed, its really important to a kid."

"The best we can do is help these parents help their children." Fabozzi said. 

O'Malley said Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to distribute the beds to needy families on March 20. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
St. Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Falls City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing the chance for a few areas of very light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow because of the front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times tomorrow especially in the morning and afternoon hours with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Mild and fairly quiet weather is on the way for next week with above average temperatures all week. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Monday and warm into the 60s by mid week. Most of next week looks sunny and dry with only a few slim chances for precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories