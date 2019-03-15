Clear

Army Corps increases water release again from Gavins Point

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that water release from Gavins Point Dam is at 90,000 cubic feet per second.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 9:17 AM

(OMAHA, Mo.)— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased the water release at Gavins Point Dam again Thursday night. 

Water release has reached 90,000 cubic feet per second, which is up from 60,000 from Thursday afternoon. 

The Army Corps said the reason was due to unregulated inflows from the Niobrara and other watersheds continue to spill into the reservoir. 

On Wednesday, the Corps stopped all releases from Fort Randall Dam—the next dam upstream on the Missouri River mainstem, to reduce the amount of water in the lower Missouri River.

According to the Army Corps, emergency managers and engineers from the Corps’ Omaha and Kansas City districts are supporting state and local authorities with levee monitoring and other flood response activities, to include technical advice and sandbag distribution.

Friday and the weekend is looking calm and quiet and very nice. Flooding along area rivers continues to be a problem with crests on most rivers, including the Missouri River come early next week.
