Army Corps increases water release again from Gavins Point

(OMAHA, Mo.)— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased the water release at Gavins Point Dam again Thursday night.

Water release has reached 90,000 cubic feet per second, which is up from 60,000 from Thursday afternoon.

The Army Corps said the reason was due to unregulated inflows from the Niobrara and other watersheds continue to spill into the reservoir.

On Wednesday, the Corps stopped all releases from Fort Randall Dam—the next dam upstream on the Missouri River mainstem, to reduce the amount of water in the lower Missouri River.

According to the Army Corps, emergency managers and engineers from the Corps’ Omaha and Kansas City districts are supporting state and local authorities with levee monitoring and other flood response activities, to include technical advice and sandbag distribution.