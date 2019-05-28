Clear

Army Corps increasing Gavins Point Dam water releases

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that releases from Gavins Point will be increasing by 5,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, and then an additional 5,000 cubic feet per second on Wednesday.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that releases from Gavins Point will be increasing by 5,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, and then an additional 5,000 cubic feet per second on Wednesday.

The release increases will bring the total release from Gavins Point to 70,000 cubic feet per second by Wednesday.

The increases are a result of heavy rainfall happening in Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota, which as been 200 to 600 percent of normal for this time of year, according to the Army Corps.

The Army Corps says that effects from releases on the lower Missouri River diminishes at locations further downstream due to the large uncontrolled drainage area and the travel time from Gavins Point Dam.

It takes two to three days for water releases from Gavins Point to reach Omaha and four to five days to reach Kansas City.

Releases are expected to remain higher than average into the fall.

"We will continue to monitor conditions along the length of the Missouri River and make adjustment as necessary," John Remus, the chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a statement.

