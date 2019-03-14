Clear

Army Corps to increase water release from Gavins Point Dam into Missouri River

(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that water releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will be increased.

The water released from the dam, located near Yanton, has been increased to 50,000 cubic feet per second and will be increased further to 60,000 cubic feet per second Thursday afternoon.

A release from the Corps says that efforts are being made to minimize downstream impacts and are aware of flooding happening or forecast along the Missouri River.

A Flood Warning remains in effect from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan.

