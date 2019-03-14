(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that water releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will be increased.
The water released from the dam, located near Yanton, has been increased to 50,000 cubic feet per second and will be increased further to 60,000 cubic feet per second Thursday afternoon.
A release from the Corps says that efforts are being made to minimize downstream impacts and are aware of flooding happening or forecast along the Missouri River.
A Flood Warning remains in effect from the Iowa border to south of Atchison, Kan.
Related Content
- Army Corps to increase water release from Gavins Point Dam into Missouri River
- Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River
- Missouri Discussing Potential Gas Tax Increase
- Gas Tax Increase on Missouri's November Ballot
- Missouri Western sees increase in spring enrollment
- Vehicle in Missouri River Leaves More Questions than Answers
- Man charged with driving truck into Missouri River
- Driver of truck submerged in Missouri River found safe
- Transportation Panel Suggests Increase to Missouri Gas Tax
- Community Debates Petition to Increase Missouri's Minimum Wage
Scroll for more content...