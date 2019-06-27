Arrest made in Atchison shooting

(ATCHISON, Kan.) An arrest is made in connection with Wednesday’s late morning Atchison shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News 23-year-old Jacob Reynolds was taken into custody around 5:30 Thursday evening.

“Thursday afternoon, we were monitoring his place of employment, and he did show up there, so he was taken into custody.”

Reynolds now faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Following his arrest, Reynolds, of Atchison, was booked into the Atchison County Jail.

As of Thursday, the 22-year-old victim remained hospitalized for the wounds suffered in the shooting that happened shortly after 10:00 Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Parallel Street.

Wilson, Thursday morning, said the man was recuperating from surgery and continuing to recover from the single shot from a handgun.