Arrest made in death investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is in custody after a body was found in a downtown residence.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, on Wednesday, August 19, officers were dispatched for a wellbeing check when the body of a 37 year-old black male was located. Police said the victim had an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives were notified and after investigating, a 24 year-old white male was arrested.

The case is still being investigated and will be submitted to the Buchanan County prosecutor for consideration of charges.

