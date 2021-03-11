Arrowhead to be site of mass COVID-19 vaccination event

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that the state will host a mega vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The event will be held on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on both days.

Approximately 6,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine have been reserved to fully vaccinate 3,000 Missourians each day of the event. If the state receives additional shipments of the Janssen vaccine, more doses could be allocated to the event.

"By working together, we will ensure that every Missourian who wants a vaccine will have the opportunity to receive one," Governor Parson said.

Names of eligible Missourians in activated phases will be chosen from a list of those who have previously registered for the vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department and through the state's Vaccine Navigator. Those selected will be notified of their appointment date and time and be provided with further instructions.

Missourians should not try to contact the Jackson County Health Department to sign up for this event as available appointments will be filled using the health department's existing waiting list.

Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state's Vaccine Navigator.

"We are working as quickly as supply will allow to meet the higher vaccine interest in our urban populations while still keeping vaccine distribution equitable across the state," Governor Parson said. "This mega vaccination event will provide an additional opportunity to assist local vaccine providers in meeting the higher vaccine demand of the Kansas City region, and we have begun planning a similar event in the St. Louis area."

Two state-supported mass vaccination events have also been announced in St. Louis and St. Charles counties next week.

Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators and events in their area.