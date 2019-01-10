Art Council seeks muralists

(St. Joseph,MO) A new piece of art will soon be welcoming people into St. Joseph's southside.The St. Joseph Allied Art Council is partnering with the South St. Joseph Development Corporation to commission a mural on the east facing wall of a building at 401 E. Illinois Avenue.

Allied Art Council Executive Director Teresa Fankhauser said local and regional artists are encouraged to submit are proposals depicting the industrial side of St. Joseph.

“We want to celebrate that area of our community. It has a rich history that sometimes is overlooked, so this is a way to focus on that history and bring to light the importance of that area,” Fankhauser said.

The artists selected to paint the mural will be awarded $15,000 when the beautification project is completed. Funding for the project will be provided by a grant from the David H. Walton Memorial Trust for the Art.

Artists interested in applying can download the artist call at www.stjoearts.org.The deadline to submit mural proposals is March 15. Fankhauser said the project is expected to be complete by September 1.