Artists behind new Southside mural aim to showcase pride

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) At the intersection of Illinois and Lake avenue on the city's southside, local art students created a mural that captures the many things that make up the area.



"It's been a blast working on this through the summer," Kathy Liao, asst. art professor, Missouri Western State University said. "We’re so glad to finally see it on the wall."

Liao, along with four of her students from the university came up with the concept of the mural.

The mural was designed to feature some elements that were general and others that are uniquely southside, it featured notable landmarks of the neighborhood such as the flag atop King Hill, the Livestock Exchange, and Hyde Park. In addition to physical represetations of the area, the mural also featured more abstract staples like the significance of the numbers "238".

"They’ve always had their own identity down here, Liao said. "I want to highlight that pride that people have down here in southside."

Each artist involved shared some of their specific contributions to the piece. Devin Halbirt said he put together an artistic effect in between two wings in the mural were people can stand in the middle, while recent graduate Indigo Gaydusek said she spent the majority of her time painting a biker prominently displayed on the mural.

Liao said she wanted the piece to have a good mix of generic and specific elements to the mural. Now that it's finished, Liao hopes it will lead to similar displays of pride for the southside community.

"We want people to stay here we want people to be excited about this town," Liao said.

The mural, artists hope, will mark the beginning of other displays of pride across southside. Artist said they feel grateful to be part of something they feel will stand the test of time.

"Just to bring that blessing back to them and this community, and to give them something that they’re proud of, it's just rewarding," Gaydusek said.

The South St. Joseph Development Corporation along with the Allied Arts Council commissioned the mural.